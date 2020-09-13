84 kg ganja seized, man from Kerala arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 September 2020 22:16 IST

Officials from IV Town police along with City Task Force (CTF) arrested a person from Kerala who was allegedly transporting 84 kg ganja from the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district to his native place, here on Sunday. The arrested has been identified as O. Anandababu, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

Based on credible information, the police intercepted a car near the Port Stadium main gate area and seized the contraband. A case was registered.

