83rd annual national conference of surgeons to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from December 13 to 16

December 12, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) is conducting its 83rd annual national conference ‘ASICON’ at Rushikonda here from December 13 to 16. The four-day conference is expected to see the participation of over 8,000 surgeons from India and abroad.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, Dr. G. Santa Rao, organising chairman and former Director of Medical Education, and Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy, organising secretary, said that delegates from the USA, the UK, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and SAARC countries would participate in the conference.

Renowned surgeons from all over the country would participate in the conference. All the national faculty of ASI – Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Dr. Probal Neogi, Dr. Pratapsinh Varute, Dr. Banwarilal Yadav, Dr. Santosh John Abraham, Dr. P. Raghuram, Dr. Shiva Mishra, Dr. Siddesh, Dr. Maruthu Pandian and EC Meembers of ASI would participate in the conference.

International faculty from SAARC countries – Dr. Neil Mortensen, Dr. Anant Desai, Dr. Yasuhiro Kodera (Japan), Dr. Sips Sze Li(Malaysia), Dr. Somasekhara (Sri Lanka), Dr. Mike Mckirdy (Glasgow) and Dr. Rachel Hargest (Cardiff University).

Medical sessions on various topics of surgery would be presented at the conference. Books on surgery would also be released. They said that 2,500 young surgeons would be presenting posters and free scientific papers on December 13. A video demonstration of operative surgeries would be given by master surgeons. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu would participate as the chief guest at the convocation, to be held in the evening, for awarding fellowships in surgery.

Former Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would participate as the chief guest at the inaugural function to be held on December 14. Lifetime Achievement Awards would be given to renowned surgeons Dr. P. Raghuram and Dr. Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah.