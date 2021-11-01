Visakhapatnam

810 kg dry ganja seized, one person arrested in two incidents

A total of 810 kg dry ganja was seized and one person was arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in two cases in the Agency area of the district on Monday.

In the first case, a SEB team arrested a man and seized 100 kg dry ganja, which was being transported in a car, at Gorapur Junction of Dumbriguda mandal. The car used for smuggling the ganja and a mobile phone was also seized from the accused.

In the second case at Venkayyapalem of Anantagiri mandal, 710 kg dry ganja was seized and a pickup van, without registration plate and keys, was also seized. The accused managed to flee.

The teams from SHO SEB Araku and BMPP Araku participated in the raids.


