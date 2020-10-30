81 teams from Maoist-affected areas take part in volleyball competition

Officer on Special Duty Satish Kumar interacting with tribal youth at Munchingput mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2020 01:06 IST

As many as 81 teams from Busuputtu, Kumudu, Rangabayulu, Lakshmipuram, Vanugumma and many villages from Maoist-affected areas of Pedabayulu and Munchingput mandals, enthusiastically took part in the volleyball competition organised by the district police as part of community policing at Kandrangivalasa village in Munchingputtu mandal in the district on Thursday. Around 1,500 tribals witnessed the event.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Satish Kumar expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the event. He said that the district police is always in forefront in identifying and nurturing talent among the tribals through various community interaction programmes. He also appealed to the youth to avail various skill development courses offered by the police. He later interacted with the youth and learnt about their local issues. The OSD along with other police officials had lunch with them.

Team from Vanchurba (Pedabayulu) won first prize and received ₹40,000. Team from Rangabayulu (Munchingputtu) which secured second prize won ₹25,000 cash. The youth from Kumada (Munchingputtu) bagged third prize and cash reward of ₹10,000.

Mr. Satish Kumar along with Paderu Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Raj Kamal gave away the prizes and shields to the winners and other participants. Paderu Inspector Prasad Rao and a few others were present.