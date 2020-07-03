81 new cases take tally to 1,136

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 22:57 IST

A number of sporadic cases cause concern to officials

A total of 81 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Friday, the biggest single-day spike till date, taking the tally to 1,136.

Meanwhile as many as 45 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative.

With the new discharges, the total number of persons recovered will be 447 and the total number of active cases are 682.

It may be noted that seven persons died in Visakhapatnam, district due to COVID-19. Out of seven five are from Visakhapatnam district, while one is from Srikakulam and another from Hyderabad.

According to officials, new cases have been reported from Peda Jalaripeta, Appughar, Seethammadhara, One Town, Kancharapalem, Gurajada Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Vedullanarava, Aganampudi, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Butchirajupalem, Simhachalam, Takasi Veedhi and several other areas.

Several air and train travellers also tested positive. Three police personnel from district police limits also tested positive, it is learnt.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V Sudhakar, as on Friday, the total number of very active clusters is106, while active clusters are 91 and dormant clusters are 50. About 30 clusters have already denotified.

According to officials from the Health Department, a number of sporadic cases from the district is leaving them worried. The officials are finding that these cases do not have any close contacts with patients or any of their contacts. However, officials are tight-lipped when asked whether community transmission of the virus is already on.

A number of police personnel from both city and rural police have tested COVID-19 positive while performing their duties at containment areas.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena has been conducting awareness sessions on precautions to be taken to personnel from some police stations which have more number of containment zones in their limits. He has also asked them strengthen vigil at the containment zones, especially those having more number of cases, and also book cases against those who come out with no reasons during the curfew hours.