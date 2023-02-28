8,000 delegates will participate in Global Investors Meet in Vizag, says Minister

February 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Arrangements are in full swing to host the first Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled to be held at the Andhra University Engineering College Ground in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Around 8,000 people from various industries and organisations have registered for their participation, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath told the media here on February 28 (Tuesday), adding that 26 chartered flights would be landing at Visakhapatnam airport during the Summit.

“All rooms in most of the hotels have been booked to accommodate the delegates. Fourteen ambassadors from various countries will be attending the event,” the Minister said.

Apart from several Union Ministers, industry giants such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and top representatives of the Godrej, Tata, Raheja and Mahindra groups have confirmed their participation.

The Minister also pointed out that the State government was not in a position to hold such a summit earlier, but the environment is now conducive for it. “Industries are eagerly waiting to invest in Andhra Pradesh. It is the right time to hold the investors meet,” said Mr. Amarnath.

“As per the government’s vision, we will be focussing on 14 sectors such as aerospace and defence, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and health care, education and skilling, automobile and electric vehicle, MSME, textile and tourism and hospitality,” the Minister said.

Focus will be laid on the green energy sector and the summit is attracting a sizable representation from this sector. “We will highlight the Ease-of-Doing-Business (EoDB) initiatives as the State has been ranked number one in the last three years. The result was based on a perception survey and this indicates that the ranking is transparent,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had registered a GSDP growth of about 11.43 %, much higher than the national GDP of 4.3%.

“The State government has introduced the single window clearance system. We can now process any project within less than 21 days,” said the Minister.

Early bird offer

Mr. Amarnath also reiterated the ‘early bird’ offer. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear instructions that whichever company sets the project within six months after signing MoU, will get more benefits under this scheme,” he said.

Port-based projects will be another area of focus, he said. “The State has a usable coastline of around 974 km. We will develop six new ports and nine fishing harbours. The idea is to have some port-based activity every 50 km along the coastline and this will add to our export potential,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that plans were also afoot to build an IT iconic tower with more than 3 lakh sft area and an IT Park in about 100 acres near Bhogapuram.

Target 2 lakh crore

Referring to the target and investment expectations, the Minister said that the initial realistic figure is about ₹2 lakh crores and it may go up to ₹3 lakh crore.

Answering a question on investments in the State from the Davos meet held earlier, Mr. Amarnath said, “We had signed MoUs for about ₹1.25 lakh crore and projects worth about ₹38,000 crore are in the pipeline.”

On investments by the Adani group, Mr. Amarnath said the group has promised an investment of about ₹60,000 crore in the State over the next six years and it has already invested about ₹15,000 crore.