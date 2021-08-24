800 open spaces to be made green zones by September-end

As part of beautification of the city, around 800 identified open spaces in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits will be developed into green zones by the end of September.

Tenders for most of the works were already called for and execution is also going on at a good pace, according to the officials of the civic body.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that fence, boundary wall, walking track and greenery will be developed and the area will be brought to use. With this beautification, an open space will be converted into a green space and it will be also protected, she said. “About ₹13 crore will be spent on this project,” she said. As part of this project, 10 theme parks and 10 community parks are also being developed. The GVMC will ensure that the works on these parks will be completed by December-end, she said. “Our first priority is to develop Visakhapatnam as the City of Parks by the year-end,” she added.