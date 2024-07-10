800 kg ganja seized in two cases in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The police seized around 800 kg ganja, in two different cases, under Mothugudem police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on July 9 (Tuesday). Though the value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹40 lakh in the Agency, it is believed to be sold for over ₹80 lakh in the northern states.

In one case, based on credible information, police teams led by Chinturu ASP Rahul Meena and Circle Inspector M. Gajendra Kumar conducted raids and seized 550 kg ganja. The police said that the accused Amit Giri, Shivdayal Dhore, Ranjeeth Mavai, Durgesh Goswami and Alok Gotam of Madhya Pradesh had procured ganja from a person named Sanjeev alias Gennu of Allurikota in Odisha. They loaded the ganja on the outskirts of Mothugudem village, Chinturu and were trying to transport it to Madhya Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, the Mothugudem police nabbed the accused and seized ganja which was packed in 22 bags.

In another case, the police teams caught another person Majji Venkat Sumanth (20) of Chhattisgarh while transporting 250 kg ganja in 10 bags to Hyderabad.

The ASP said that they have found that ganja peddlers are obtaining rental cars with fake details and using those vechiles for ganja smuggling. He said that car rental agencies should exercise caution before renting their vehicles.