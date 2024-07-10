GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

800 kg ganja seized in two cases in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - July 10, 2024 06:38 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized around 800 kg ganja, in two different cases, under Mothugudem police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on July 9 (Tuesday). Though the value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹40 lakh in the Agency, it is believed to be sold for over ₹80 lakh in the northern states.

In one case, based on credible information, police teams led by Chinturu ASP Rahul Meena and Circle Inspector M. Gajendra Kumar conducted raids and seized 550 kg ganja. The police said that the accused Amit Giri, Shivdayal Dhore, Ranjeeth Mavai, Durgesh Goswami and Alok Gotam of Madhya Pradesh had procured ganja from a person named Sanjeev alias Gennu of Allurikota in Odisha. They loaded the ganja on the outskirts of Mothugudem village, Chinturu and were trying to transport it to Madhya Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, the Mothugudem police nabbed the accused and seized ganja which was packed in 22 bags.

In another case, the police teams caught another person Majji Venkat Sumanth (20) of Chhattisgarh while transporting 250 kg ganja in 10 bags to Hyderabad.

The ASP said that they have found that ganja peddlers are obtaining rental cars with fake details and using those vechiles for ganja smuggling. He said that car rental agencies should exercise caution before renting their vehicles.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.