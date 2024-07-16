80% ports will be privatised by 2030 in the country, says port employees union leader

United Port and Dock Employees Welfare Union General Secretary K. Satyanarayana has alleged that 80% of ports, including the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), will be privatised by 2030. The government has already privatised JNPT port and regretted that very soon the Visakhapatnam port will join the list of privatised ports, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has not taken any pro-active measures to protect government assets in the category of ports, and was not implementing the wage board rules as well to safeguard the interests of the employees and workers. He said that to raise all the issues, a two-day relay hunger strike would be held from July 25 to 26.

