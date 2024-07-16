ADVERTISEMENT

80% ports will be privatised by 2030 in the country, says port employees union leader

Published - July 16, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘A two-day relay hunger strike will be organised on July 25 and 26 to highlight the issues plaguing the sector’

The Hindu Bureau

The United Port and Dock Employees Union leaders releasing a poster at the CITU office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

United Port and Dock Employees Welfare Union General Secretary K. Satyanarayana has alleged that 80% of ports, including the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), will be privatised by 2030. The government has already privatised JNPT port and regretted that very soon the Visakhapatnam port will join the list of privatised ports, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has not taken any pro-active measures to protect government assets in the category of ports, and was not implementing the wage board rules as well to safeguard the interests of the employees and workers. He said that to raise all the issues, a two-day relay hunger strike would be held from July 25 to 26.

