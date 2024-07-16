GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

80% ports will be privatised by 2030 in the country, says port employees union leader

‘A two-day relay hunger strike will be organised on July 25 and 26 to highlight the issues plaguing the sector’

Published - July 16, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The United Port and Dock Employees Union leaders releasing a poster at the CITU office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The United Port and Dock Employees Union leaders releasing a poster at the CITU office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

United Port and Dock Employees Welfare Union General Secretary K. Satyanarayana has alleged that 80% of ports, including the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), will be privatised by 2030. The government has already privatised JNPT port and regretted that very soon the Visakhapatnam port will join the list of privatised ports, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has not taken any pro-active measures to protect government assets in the category of ports, and was not implementing the wage board rules as well to safeguard the interests of the employees and workers. He said that to raise all the issues, a two-day relay hunger strike would be held from July 25 to 26.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.