80% of misbehaviour complaints against APEPDCL employees proved to be correct, says Chief Vigilance Officer

January 10, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 80% of inquiries into complaints of ‘misbehaviour’ by the Vigilance wing of the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) have proved to be correct in the year 2022.

The department registered five complaints from its jurisdiction covering erstwhile districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari. The ‘Misbehaviour’ category usually relates to sexual harassment, teasing, engaging in arguments by using unparliamentary language, etc.

This apart, the Vigilance wing also registered complaints under the `Fake Certificates’ category for which five personnel were investigated. Two complaints were proved to be correct and one is kept pending.

Fake certificate cases relate to those submitting fake documents at that time or after joining the service and they are put under the scanner based on complaints received.

Speaking to The Hindu, APEPDCL Chief Vigilance Officer A.V.L. Prasanna Kumar said his department is an autonomous body and deals with cases of various categories including misbehaviour of the employees and corruption.

“During the calendar year 2022, we investigated 85 complaints related to various cases. About 38% of the completed cases were proved correct. In the misbehaviour category, 80% of completed cases were substantiated, as four out of five cases proved to be correct and report has been sent to the authorities concerned,” Mr. Kumar said.

Currently complaints are registered through APEPDCL’s 1912 toll free number. Electricity consumers can complain about corrupt practices and register with Vigilance through a toll-free number, against the issues like demanding bribes for any kind of authorised service by the APEPDCL employees.

“People should not hesitate to call 1912 if there is any corruption in the company’s services. Till recently, the number was limited to complaints related to consumer services, but now the Vigilance wing is also ready to listen to people’s grievances,” Mr. Kumar said.

In the year 2022, the Vigilance wing had registered 14 cases of corruption in APEPDCL limits. Of them, trial was completed in 10 cases and charges in three cases were proved.

“People need to be more aware about the Vigilance department and its services for bringing corruption-free and healthy environment in the discom,” Mr. Kumar said.

On the other hand, the Vigilance records both fatal and non-fatal accidents every year. In 2022, a total of 247 accidents were registered, while the investigation of 186 cases was completed. Thirty-eight cases have been proved while 61 cases are pending at various levels, he said.