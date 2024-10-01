ADVERTISEMENT

80% of heart diseases are preventable with healthy diet, exercise and avoiding tobacco, says cardiologist

Published - October 01, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologist V. Sujatha underlined the importance of physical exercise for the protection of heart, while flagging off a rally and a walkthon by Indus Hospitals here on Tuesday.

She said that heart-related diseases have increased in both men and women after COVID-19, and 80% of heart diseases are preventable with healthy diet, exercise and avoiding tobacco. She emphasised that women need to do simple exercises like walking as their exercise completes in doing household work. Consultation with doctors is mandatory to detect risk factors and diagnose heart problems early. All individuals above 30 years of age should undergo regular medical check-ups, she said.

