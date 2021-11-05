₹80 lakh worth ganja seized in Vizag city limits

According to Inspector, they intercepted a vehicle near Aganampudi toll gate and busted the ganja case

Around 790 kgs of dry ganja was recovered from three persons near Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam city on November 4. The seized ganja is estimated to have a value of about ₹80 lakh in a few States.

According to Inspector of Duvvada Police Station, Ms. Lakshmi, based on credible information, they intercepted a vehicle near Aganampudi toll gate and busted the ganja case.

As per primary investigation, the accused had procured the ganja from interior areas of Paderu in Visakhapatnam district. "The accused brought the ganja to Dockyard Colony near Sheela Nagar, where they dumped it and loaded it into another vehicle. They were planning to shift the ganja to Chennai, Tamil Nadu," she said.

In order to escape the police checking, the accused had loaded bags of potatoes on the ganja load. However, after thorough checking, the ganja was seized. All the three accused have been arrested and further details are awaited.

Duvvada Police have registered a case.