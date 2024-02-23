ADVERTISEMENT

80 KW solar plant installed at Government Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam

February 23, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the inauguration of the solar plant at the Government Victoria Hospital, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated an 80 KW solar power facility, at the Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha Hospital) for women and children on Friday. The facility was sponsored by AMNS India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

This solar project is installed to generate 8,000 to 9,000 units a month. AMNS India has also come forward to provide benches to seat 300 attendants, who visit Victoria Hospital.

Dr. Mallikarjuna commended AMNS India for undertaking initiatives that benefit the common people. He said that AMNS has earlier supported with a 120 KW solar power to KGH and construction of BC welfare Hostel building at Islampet.

AMNS India Ltd has added a total of 300 KW solar power in Visakhapatnam city during the year 2023-24 in hospitals, schools and an old-age home and recently supported for the Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police by providing 32 motorcycles and a towing vehicle (crane).

Hospital Superintendent Prasad Usha, Executive Director of AMNS India Vizag Asset M. Ravindranath, Head HR Admin of AMNS Vizag Asset D.S. Varma were present.

