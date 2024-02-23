GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

80 KW solar plant installed at Government Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam

February 23, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the inauguration of the solar plant at the Government Victoria Hospital, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna during the inauguration of the solar plant at the Government Victoria Hospital, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated an 80 KW solar power facility, at the Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha Hospital) for women and children on Friday. The facility was sponsored by AMNS India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

This solar project is installed to generate 8,000 to 9,000 units a month. AMNS India has also come forward to provide benches to seat 300 attendants, who visit Victoria Hospital.

Dr. Mallikarjuna commended AMNS India for undertaking initiatives that benefit the common people. He said that AMNS has earlier supported with a 120 KW solar power to KGH and construction of BC welfare Hostel building at Islampet.

AMNS India Ltd has added a total of 300 KW solar power in Visakhapatnam city during the year 2023-24 in hospitals, schools and an old-age home and recently supported for the Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police by providing 32 motorcycles and a towing vehicle (crane).

Hospital Superintendent Prasad Usha, Executive Director of AMNS India Vizag Asset M. Ravindranath, Head HR Admin of AMNS Vizag Asset D.S. Varma were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.