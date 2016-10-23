8 beaches being developed with Rs. 16 cr.: Ganta

Beach shacks, restaurant and administrative office building which formed part of the Rs. 2.50 crore development work of Thotlakonda beach were inaugurated by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday.

To reduce pressure on Ramakrishna beach on weekends and holidays and where some deaths due to drowning are also happening, eight beaches are being developed at safe places at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. While Thotlakonda beach was inaugurated, beaches are being developed at Lawson’s Bay, Yarada, Sagar Nagar, Yendada, Rushikonda, Revupolavaram and Mangamaripeta.

Lawson’s Bay, Rushikonda and Revupolavaram beaches are expected to be opened soon while work was going on at a slow pace at Sagar Nagar and Yendada beaches due to Forest land issue and due to a stay issued by High Court regarding Mangamaripeta.

The issues would be resolved soon, he hoped.

Parks are being developed at Bheemili and Anakapalle while permission from Civil Aviation Department is expected to be received to start heli tourism in the city.

Beemli fest

The Beemli Beach Festival will be conducted from December 8 to 10, followed by Araku Utsav from November 18 to 20. Visakha Utsav will be organised in January next. Bheemli Beach Festival events will be organised at Bheemli on Dec. 8, Mutyalammpalem on Dec. 9 and Revupolavaram on Dec. 10.

Logo competition

A contest is being conducted to select best logo for Araku Utsav.

The best designed logo will get Rs. 5,000. Best photograph depicting the tourist angle of Araku and a short film will be awarded Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively. Last date for submitting Araku Utsav logo design is October 30 and Nov.10 for photograph and short film entries. Entries have to be sent to the District Tourism Officer and other details can be had by calling 97017 05957 or 94408 16075.

Collector Pravin Kumar, Executive Director of AP Tourism Corporation Sriramulu Naidu, Divisional Manager T. Baboji, Executive Engineer S.V. Gangaraju, Assitant Engineers P. Sitarama Rao and Ch. Aruna, District Tourism Officer Gnanaveni, and Tahsildar of Bheemli Rama Rao and others were present.