795 kg ganja seized at two places, 3 persons held

The district police have seized around 795 kg of ganja worth around ₹80 lakh at two places in Visakhapatnam district. In one case, the police arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting around 540 kg ganja in a van, at Kasimkota area on Tuesday morning.

According to Kasimkota Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, the accused had procured the ganja from the interior areas of the Agency and was allegedly transporting it to Tamil Nadu. In order to escape from police checks, the accused had covered the ganja bags with loads of cattle feed.

Based on credible information, Kasimkota police intercepted the vehicle near the Gobburu Junction and caught the accused and seized the ganja. In another case, K.D Peta police arrested two persons while they were reportedly transporting about 255 kg of ganja in a vehicle on Monday night. Police said that the accused were allegedly trying to transport the ganja to Chennai.