79 new COVID-19 infections reported in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2021 00:52 IST

70 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 79 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,228. The toll stands at 1,071 as no death was reported for the last three days.

Seventy persons recovered from the coronavirus and the total number of recoveries increased to 1,52,867. The number of active cases stands at 1,290.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that no cases were reported from the schools in the district on Friday.

Four students from the Z.P High School at Yellapuvanipalem and two students from G.Madugula tested positive on Wednesday.

The Health Department is conducting about 1,000 tests in schools on a daily basis, according to the officials.