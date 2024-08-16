78th Independence Day celebrated with fanfare at ENC

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a ceremonial parade at its base on Thursday. The parade comprised marching contingents of Naval personnel, defence security corps and sea cadet corps.

Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, inspected the 50 men-armed guard and reviewed the parade. He appreciated the men and women on parade for their fine drill movements and excellent turn out and conveyed greetings to all naval personnel and families of ENC.

He congratulated all personnel for their commitment towards achievements of the Sunrise Command including anti-piracy operations and conduct of Milan-2024, the largest-ever multilateral maritime exercise by the nation.

He also spoke of the forthcoming events of the ENC — Malabar-2024 in October and Navy Day activities including Op Demo in December.

To commemorate the 78th Independence Day, Vice-Admiral G. Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, placed a wreath at the ‘Victory at Sea’ memorial at RK Beach. This solemn event was held to honour the sacrifices made by naval heroes and to celebrate the enduring spirit of India’s independence.

