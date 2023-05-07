7,845 take NEET in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district

May 07, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted for admission to medical courses at 16 centres in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

A total of 7,845 candidates out of 8,000 candidates from North coastal Andhra Pradesh took the exam, which was conducted from 2 p.m. to 5.20 pm, Eshwari Prabhakar, the NEET convener for the Visakhapatnam region, said.

CCTV cameras were installed in the examination halls linked to National Testing Agency server in Delhi.

