77% humidity makes Visakhapatnam sweat

May 22, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The unbearable humid weather is causing excessive sweating and dehydration among people in Visakhapatnam and some of them are losing their essential body fluids.

According to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, the Relative Humidity (RH) of the city in Waltair meteorological observatory region was 77%, while the Airport was 73%.

According to AU Meteorology retired professor O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, the RH levels at Waltair and Airport on Sunday were definitely higher than the normal that the human body can tolerate. This led to profuse sweating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When RH levels are high, the body sweats profusely. RH levels should be below 40-45% to relieve sweating. The city can experience RH levels above 90% by the end of May and the first week of June. High levels of RH values will continue even after the onset of southwest monsoon, which is likely during the second week of June in Visakhapatnam,” Prof. Bhanu Kumar said.

He said that if the RH levels are high then people may perceive it as high temperature. For example, if the temperature of a particular place (suppose Visakhapatnam) is 30° Celsius, people living in that area will feel like 40° Celsius, if the RH levels are high, he said. This is called Heat Index.

High humidity levels lead to two things - rains and profuse sweating. Humidity in air can be measured by four parameters including levels of RH values. Higher the RH value, the higher the humidity in the atmosphere, and also thunderstorm activity during evening hours, he said.

As a result of sultry climatic conditions and cases of dehydration, the demand for fruit juices and coconut water has increased in the city. The price of coconut water which was ₹80 to ₹100 a litre, in March has now reached ₹120, said K. Sasirekha, a teacher.