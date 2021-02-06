767 in fray for 296 sarpanch posts in Anakapalle division

Candidates elected unanimously for 44 posts, says official

As many as 767 Sarpanch candidates are going to the polls for 296 sarpanch posts in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Anakapalle revenue division, scheduled to be held on February 9 in the district.

The district administration has released the final list of sarpanch and ward member candidates on Friday.

According to the District Panchayat Officer & Additional District Election Authority V. Krishna Kumari, there are about 340 offices of sarpanch notified for elections in Anakapalle revenue division. Of them, 44, including, seven sarpanch offices in Rambilli, six in Butchayyapeta amd, five each in K.Kotapadu, Cheedikada and Atchutapuram areas, elected their sarpanches unanimously. For the remaining 296 sarpanch posts, 767 candidates are in the fray. Similarly, as many as 3,250 ward member posts were notified for the elections. Out of them, members were unanimously elected for 804 posts.

As many as 5,260 candidates are going to the polls for the remaining 2,441 ward member posts. The officials also said that no nominations were received for ward members posts in two wards at Koppugondupalem gram panchayat in Rambilli mandal, two wards in two gram panchayats in V Madugula and one ward in Butchayyapeta mandal.

The officials have arranged 3,306 polling stations in Anakapalle division. A total of 3,939 ballot boxes were deployed to the division, where the first phase of elections will be conducted. Training programmes were conducted to the staff a couple of times. The district police have been conducting meets with villagers to ensure peaceful polls. Static surveillance teams and flying squads were formed constituting Deputy Tehsildars and police personnel to check illegal distribution of money and liquor, and to keep a watch on anti-social activities.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that randomisation of poll staff has been completed for Anakapalle division in accordance with the directives of poll observers. Mr. Vinay Chand also said that the nomination procedure for Narsipatnam division is in process, while for Paderu, it will start on Saturday. He said that COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the polling stations.