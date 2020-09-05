Visakhapatnam

765 new cases take tally closer to the 41,000-mark

Parents adjusting their child’s mask after testing at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Parents adjusting their child’s mask after testing at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

As many as 765 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 40,994. The death toll also rose to 284 with five more deaths being reported since the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the last one week is 5,138 in the district.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases as on Saturday is 6,113. Meanwhile, 845 persons have been recovered from the virus, said the officials. This takes the total number of discharges to 34,547.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, among the 717 clusters in the district, 52 are very active, 49 active and as many as 616 clusters are dormant. It may be remembered that District Collector had denotified 192 clusters.

