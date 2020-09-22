Visakhapatnam

76% attend ward/village secretariat exams

The third day of the written examinations for posts in ward/village secretariats witnessed 76% attendance in the district. While 13,374 candidates were supposed to take the examinations, 3,188 were absent.

In the morning session, 6,384 of 8,648 applicants and in the afternoon session, 3,802 of the 4,906 candidates appeared. None of the candidates, who attended the examinations on Tuesday, were COVID-19 positive.

Two candidates in the morning session and 14 in the afternoon took the help of scribes.

