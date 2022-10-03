75-year-old beaten to death over vehicle parking row in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 03, 2022 21:59 IST

A senior citizen was allegedly severely beaten up by a youth, who was in an inebriated condition, resulting in his death on the spot.

N. Narayana Rao, 75, was sitting beside the road, outside his home, on the Thatichetlapalem-Kailasapuram Main Road, on Monday morning, when Durga Prasad (23), reportedly parked his two-wheeler, across their vehicle. When Narayana Rao questioned him on it, Prasad, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, attacked him. When Narayana Rao collapsed, the accused allegedly punched him on his chest, resulting in his death.

The accused was caught by the local people, and handed over to the police.

