74 out of 115 applications approved for establishing industries in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

He directs the Environment and Pollution Control Board officials to ensure speedy clearance of applications

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that the State government is taking special measures for the industrial development of the State and called upon prospective entrepreneurs to cooperate by providing employment to jobless youth.

He was speaking at the district-level meeting of the Industrial and Export Promotion Committee here on Wednesday.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that 115 applications were received on the Single Desk Portal till October 20 and of them 74 were approved within the stipulated timeframe. A total of 10 applications were rejected and 31 were pending at the level of Service Level Agreement (SLA). He directed the Environment and Pollution Control Board officials to ensure speedy clearance of the applications.

ESI hospital

The Collector directed the officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Revenue Department to grant approvals for the construction of the ESI hospital at Gajuwaka. He said that the land, allotted to 72 SC/ST entrepreneurs, was taken back in the past. Of them 54 were re-allotted lands in Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA). He directed the APIIC Zonal Manager to re-allot lands to the remaining 18 beneficiaries immediately.

Bus facility

He said that water would soon be supplied to various industries at Autonagar in Gajuwaka through the GVMC. He told the District Panchayat Officer to take measures to provide IALA-status to the industrial area at Gurrampalem in Pendurthi mandal. He directed the RTC and police officials to provide bus facility to the IT Park at Madhurawada and a police check-post. He asked the GVMC staff to replace the fused bulbs in the area.

The Collector directed the APIIC and the IALA officials to start work on the road overbridge at Gajuwaka Autonagar. He also directed the IALA Commissioner to promote greenery extensively in Autonagar.

District Industries Centre (DIC) Manager Ramalingeswara Raju, APIIC Zonal Manager Rangayya, IALA Chairman Raghu, IALA Autonagar president Balaji and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.