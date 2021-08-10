74 new COVID cases take cumulative tally to 1,53,842

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 August 2021 18:12 IST

102 persons recover from coronavirus; no deaths reported

As many as 74 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the district, in the last 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,53,842.

The death toll stands at 1,060 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, 102 persons undergoing treatment have recovered. The total number of recoveries has increased to 1,51,363, which is approximately 98.3 %.

The number of active cases stands at 1,419. According to the officials from the Health Department, almost 90% of the patients are undergoing treatment under home isolation.

In the first 10 days of the month, the district has reported as many as 888 infections and eight persons have died. On an average, 88 new cases are being reported every day.