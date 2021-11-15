72.50% voting recorded in Gram Panchayat polls in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 November 2021 01:22 IST

Spandana programme cancelled today, says Collector

Sageni Chinatalamma of Ginnelakota in Pedabayalu mandal, Appanna Appalanarasa of Balaram (Koyyuru mandal), Nayakam Bhagyavathi of Jarrela (Munchingput mandal) and Sammidi Srinivasa Rao of Rekhavanipalem in Bheemunipatnam mandal were declared elected as Sarpanches in the Gram Panchayat polls in the district, held on Sunday.

In addition to these, 12 others were declared elected as Ward Members for the Gram Panchayats in Narsipatnam, Makavarapalem, Nathavaram, Cheedikada and Bheemunipatnam mandals in the district.

Earlier in the day, the poll percentage in the Gram Panchayat elections held in the district was 67.62 by 11 a.m. and the final percentage at 1 p.m. was 72.50, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, the scheduled ‘Spandana’ programme on Monday stands cancelled as the election code is in force in view of the Gram Panchayat and MLC elections.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has appealed to the public not to come to the Collectorate for the programme.