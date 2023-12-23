7.2 kg hash oil worth ₹15 lakh seized at Chintapalli of Alluri Stharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh

December 23, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PADERU

The district police on December 23 (Saturday) arrested a 49-year-old man who was allegedly smuggling 7.2 kg of liquid ganja (hashish oil or hash oil), near Lothugedda Bridge at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The arrested was identified as V. Raja Rao of Luvvasingi panchayat in G Madugula mandal of the same district.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Additional SP (Chintapalli Su-Division) Prathap Shiva Kishore said that around two years ago, some people from Tamil Nadu had arrived at Kudumusari panchayat in Chintapalli mandal with three hash-oil-making machines. They used to procure ganja from the interior hamlets of Chitrakonda in Odisha, prepare the hash oil and sell it back in Tamil Nadu for higher prices.

Raja Rao has procured a hash-oil-making machine from Tamil Nadu-based smugglers from whom he learnt how to make the contraband. He procured dry ganja from the Chitrakonda, the police said.

ASP Prathap Shiva Kishore said that the accused used to shift the ganja through hillock routes and avoid the main roads to escape from the police. After preparing hash oil, he used to sell it for ₹1 - 1.5 lakh per litre.

The Chintapalli police team conducted a route watch on the Louthugedda Bridge at around 5 a.m. and caught Raja Rao while he was transporting hash oil. The police teams have also seized ₹23 lakh cash, a hash oil manufacturing machine, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from him.

The police are on the look out for two other persons believed to be the aides of the accused.