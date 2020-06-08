71 cases in last four days set alarm bells ringing in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

Total number of active cases 100 with 98 discharges

The district recorded highest single day spike by recording 20 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

In the last four days, the district recorded 71 cases, which has set the alarm bells ringing, and the district administration is on its toes.

With the 20 new cases, the total number of active cases stand at 100, with 98 discharges, one death so far and taking the total tally to 199.

As per a release from the district administration, there are 52 containment clusters with 26 being very active, nine active and 17 being dormant clusters.

Explaining the clusters codification, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that very active clusters are those where a case has been recorded in the last four days, active are the ones where the last case was recorded 10 days ago, dormant are the ones where the last case was recorded 14 days ago and denotified are the ones where the last case was recorded 28 days ago. Apart from 52, there are nine dormant clusters.

Though the areas from where the cases were registered on Monday were not disclosed, sources in the Health Department said that they were from Sriharipuram, Atchutapuram, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka and Visakha rural.