Visakhapatnam

71 cases in last four days set alarm bells ringing in district

Total number of active cases 100 with 98 discharges

The district recorded highest single day spike by recording 20 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

In the last four days, the district recorded 71 cases, which has set the alarm bells ringing, and the district administration is on its toes.

With the 20 new cases, the total number of active cases stand at 100, with 98 discharges, one death so far and taking the total tally to 199.

As per a release from the district administration, there are 52 containment clusters with 26 being very active, nine active and 17 being dormant clusters.

Explaining the clusters codification, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that very active clusters are those where a case has been recorded in the last four days, active are the ones where the last case was recorded 10 days ago, dormant are the ones where the last case was recorded 14 days ago and denotified are the ones where the last case was recorded 28 days ago. Apart from 52, there are nine dormant clusters.

Though the areas from where the cases were registered on Monday were not disclosed, sources in the Health Department said that they were from Sriharipuram, Atchutapuram, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka and Visakha rural.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:58:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/71-cases-in-last-four-days-set-alarm-bells-ringing-in-district/article31781942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY