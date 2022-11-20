7,000 people losing their lives in 20,000 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh every year, says official

November 20, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Transport Department paid homage to road accident victims and also organised a candle rally for peace during a programme organised on the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the Beach Road here on Sunday. The programme was conducted in association with 'The Ability People'.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that every year 5,00,000 road accidents were occurring in the country, in which around 1.5 lakh were losing their lives. As many as 20,000 road accidents were occurring in the State in a year and 7,000 people were losing their lives. Over 90% of accidents were due to failure to follow road safety norms, he said. The main aim of World Day of Remembrance for the Road Traffic Victims was to lend support to the road accident victims as well as creating awareness on the road safety norms among the people, he said. The administration was taking a number of steps to control road accidents in the district. Special drives are being organised to check erring motorists, the DTC added.

Director of The Ability People Dilip Patro, who himself is a road accident victim, urged the people not to forget wearing helmet or seat belt while driving. He also said that talking over phone while driving, overspeeding and drunk driving should be done away with. He said that a number of people were losing lives and many were losing their body parts due to road accidents. Staff of the Transport Department were present.