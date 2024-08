A 70-year-old person was reportedly murdered at Makavarapalem over property disputes on Tuesday. As per the reports, G Dorababu allegedly attacked his father’s brother G. Jogi Naidu with a knife during an altercation over a property dispute, which led to the latter’s death. Narsipatnam Rural police have taken the accused into their custody. A case was booked.

