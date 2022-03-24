Andhra Pradesh: 70-year-old charged with raping minor girl
A 70-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a minor girl, in the city on Wednesday.
Arilova police station Inspector Emmanuel Raju said that the girl, aged nine, was playing outside her house when the accused, who lived a few houses away, took her to a confined spot and raped her. Her family members lodged a complaint with the police after she narrated her ordeal to them.
Based on the complaint, the Arilova Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The case was transferred to the Disha police station for further investigation. More facts are yet to be ascertained.
