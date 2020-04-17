Visakhapatnam

70 units of blood donated

Minister for Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkataramana, Rajya Sabha member and Pragathi Bharat Foundation Managing Trustee V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and YSR Congress leader KK Raju donated blood at the IRCS Blood Bank, near Zilla Parishad, at a programme organised by the Pragathi Bharat Foundation, here on Friday.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas and CMR Group chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana participated in the programme.

Though the noble gesture of the foundation came in for appreciation, the participants at the camp reportedly failed to observe the social distancing norm, which is of immense importance to check the spread of COVID-19.

P. Venugopal, chairman, IRCS Visakhapatnam, thanked the Pragathi Bharat Foundation for arranging the donation. A total of 70 units of blood was collected at the camp

