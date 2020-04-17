70 units of blood donated

Minister for Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkataramana, Rajya Sabha member and Pragathi Bharat Foundation Managing Trustee V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and YSR Congress leader KK Raju donated blood at the IRCS Blood Bank, near Zilla Parishad, at a programme organised by the Pragathi Bharat Foundation, here on Friday.
VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas and CMR Group chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana participated in the programme.
Though the noble gesture of the foundation came in for appreciation, the participants at the camp reportedly failed to observe the social distancing norm, which is of immense importance to check the spread of COVID-19.
P. Venugopal, chairman, IRCS Visakhapatnam, thanked the Pragathi Bharat Foundation for arranging the donation. A total of 70 units of blood was collected at the camp
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.