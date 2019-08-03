70% of ‘Spandana’ pleas related to family disputes, land grab: CP

Public grievances are pouring in at the City Police Commissioner’s office ever since the government has launched ‘Spandana’ programme.

According to Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, as many as 562 complaints have bee received in the last three weeks and about 70% of them are pertaining to family disputes and land grabbing.

In the wake of a spate of land grabbing complaints, the previous TDP government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2017 to probe into the allegations.

Even as the SIT report is yet to be put in the public domain, most of the cases the team had dealt with were related to the encroachment of government land by realtors and those assigned to beneficiaries as part of various welfare schemes.

“However, people are submitting individual cases of land grabbing during the Spandana programme. Most of the cases are in the court of law (sub judice). So we have very little to do with them. We have asked the SHOs concerned to settle the rest of the cases,” Mr. Meena said.

Revenue officials roped in

Police records suggest that of the 562 complaints received so far, around 550 have been resolved.

“In the land grabbing cases where the police have scope to intervene, we have approached the Revenue Department for assistance. Surveys are being conducted and based on the report, we are settled the issues. In many cases, the accused land grabbers have been warned and FIRs have been registered in some others,” Mr. Meena explained.

Referring to the family disputes, the Police Commissioner said the cases have been referred to the counselling centres attached to 23 police stations and actions have been initiated.

“The Spandana initiative has given the police to understand the ground realities. People are interacting with me directly and it is helping us understand the issues,” he observes.

Mr. Meena said the programme is transparent as the case details and action taken reports are available online and being tracked on a real time basis.

Transparency

“It has brought in more accountability. All complaints need to be addressed in a week and the database is connected to the CM’s dashboard and RTGS. The RTGS team calls up complainants at random to assess the action taken by the police,” he added.