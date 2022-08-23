7 km boundary wall will be constructed to protect Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor

‘Project report is already prepared and works will be taken up after nod from State govt.’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 19:36 IST

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that about seven km boundary wall covering the entire Mudasarlova area will be constructed very soon with a budget of ₹9 crore. She said that the purpose of the construction is to protect Mudasarlova and ensure that no encroachments are reported in the future.

She visited the Mudasarlova area along with officials from the Engineering Department of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Tuesday.

She said that a project report to construct the boundary wall was already prepared and works will be taken up after approval from the State government. Mudasarlova is spread in about 836 acres. Of it, 97 acres is with BRTS road, 112 acres for golf club and the Forest Department and Visakhapatnam Port Trust have about 120 acres, railways has 52 acres, Electricity Department and SC/ST colonies have 120 acres. The remaining land is being protected, she said.

