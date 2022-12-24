7 held, 124 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

December 24, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam City Task Force police on Saturday apprehended seven persons for allegedly possessing ganja at an isolated place near Kailasagiri Ropeway under MVP police station limits.

About 124 kgs of ganja, ₹10,180 in cash, a car and 11 mobile phones were seized from them.

The Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinadha Rao said that they raided the VMRDA Health Arena with their team based on a tip-off.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vantala Rambabu of Hukumpeta, Setty Umamaheswara Rao and Setty Venkatarao of Anantagiri in ASR district, Kunchangi Pawan Kumar of S. Kota of Vizianagaram district, Kalpendra Chahar of Agra and Anuj Kumar of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Kumar of Punjab. Those arrested were handed over to MVP police for further action.