Visakhapatnam

69 cases booked

Sixty-nine cases were booked on Monday after inspection of 272 shops selling essential commodities to check irregularities in weighing, prices and other rules, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

A total of 632 cases were booked after inspecting 2,147 shops till now for violations during the lockdown. Legal Metrology, Vigilance and Enforcement, Police and Municipal officials booked the cases.

Complaints relating to selling commodities at prices higher than those specified by the government may be made to 1902 or 180042500002.

