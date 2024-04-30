69 candidates contesting in Anakapalli district for one Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies

April 30, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Anakapalli

A total of 69 candidates are contesting for six Assembly segments and one parliament constituency in the general elections to be held on May 13 in Anakapalli district.

Out of 83 valid candidates, 16 withdrew from the contest.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency.

In Assembly segments, six candidates will contest in Chodavaram, Madugula (9), Anakapalli (12), Elamanchili (10), Payakaraopeta (9) and Narsipatnam (8).

None of the valid candidates withdrew from Anakapalli and Narsipatnam Assembly segments. While four candidates withdrew in Elamanchili, one done so in Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency.

