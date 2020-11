VISAKHAPATNAM

01 November 2020 20:44 IST

The final year degree examinations results of Andhra University were released, here on Sunday. Dean, UG Examinations, D.V.R. Murthy, said that out of 24,328 students, who attended the examination, 16,651, (68.44%) have passed. He said that students can check their results in the official website of Andhra University .

