Visakhapatnam

68.44% students pass AU degree examinations

The final year degree examinations results of Andhra University were released, here on Sunday. Dean, UG Examinations, D.V.R. Murthy, said that out of 24,328 students, who attended the examination, 16,651, (68.44%) have passed. He said that students can check their results in the official website of Andhra University .

