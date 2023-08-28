HamberMenu
681 from Andhra Pradesh receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela organised in Visakhapatnam

The new recruits will be joining various posts like constable, Sub-Inspector and non-general duty cadre under the Ministry of Home Affairs

August 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba presenting appointment letter to a candidate at the Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba presenting appointment letter to a candidate at the Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A total of 681 candidates across the State received appointment letters from five Central government paramilitary organisations at the national level Rozgar Mela, hosted by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), here on Monday.

The mela was held in 45 places across the country, including Visakhapatnam for Andhra Pradesh.

The new recruits, selected from all over the State, will be joining various posts like constable, Sub-Inspector and non-general duty cadre under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New Renewable Energy, attended the mela as the chief guest and distributed offer letters to the candidates.

Mr. Khuba distributed the job offer documents to about 25 candidates on the stage, and the heads of departments concerned gave letters to other candidates. Out of 681 candidates, 293 candidates attended the event and took the letters directly from the department heads.

The organisers said that offer letters will be sent through proper channels to candidates who were not present at the event.

MHA recruited nearly 51,000 personnel to various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

