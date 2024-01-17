ADVERTISEMENT

67 private travel buses booked in five days in Visakhapatnam

January 17, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Transport Department conducts raids as part of a special drive to check fleecing of passengers during Sankranti

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ongoing checks on private travel buses, officials of the Transport Department registered cases against five buses at NAD Junction and at the Aganampudi Toll Plaza, here, on Wednesday.

The raids were being conducted from January 13 to keep a tab on private travel operators fleecing passengers with high ticket prices, in view of the spurt in demand for seats before and after the Sankranti holidays. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that cases were booked on 67 buses, which were operating in violation of the rules, from January 13 to 17.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors Hari Prasad, Praveen Kumar, Manmohan and Lalitha had participated in the special drive.

