67 new COVID cases take district tally to 1,54,959
Updated: 24 August 2021 19:00 IST
69 persons recover from coronavirus
The Visakhapatnam district reported 67 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,959. The death toll stands at 1,070 as no new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours.
During the last 24 hours, 69 persons recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health bulletin.
The number of recoveries has increased to 1,52,653, and the recovery rate is hovering around 98.5 %. The active caseload stands at 1,236.
