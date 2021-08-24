67 new COVID cases take district tally to 1,54,959

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 August 2021 19:00 IST

69 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 67 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,959. The death toll stands at 1,070 as no new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 69 persons recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,52,653, and the recovery rate is hovering around 98.5 %. The active caseload stands at 1,236.