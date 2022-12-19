66-year-old sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Visakhapatnam

December 19, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Judge for POCSO Act, Visakhapatnam, K. Rama Srinivas, on Monday sentenced Sarika Venkata Ramana (66) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, imposed a fine of ₹200 and a compensation of ₹4 lakh, for raping a minor girl of seven years of age.

The accused who had retired from APSRTC and a resident of HB Colony, had lured the victim, a student of Class II, with chocolates to his house, while she was playing on the street after school hours, and had raped her on December 15, 2020.

The parents of the victim had lodged a complaint at the Arilova Police Station. The investigation was thereafter taken up by the Disha Police Station and was fast-tracked by Disha ACP G. Prem Kajal, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth. Karanam Krishna, Special Public Prosecutor-POCSO court, appeared for the prosecution.