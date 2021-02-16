65 two-wheelers with altered silencers seized

The city traffic police seized 65 two-wheelers and also booked cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against the owners of those vehicles for altering the silencers and horns of the vehicle, eventually leading to sound pollution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that the traffic police conducted special drives at various parts of the city. He said that the cases were handed over to the Law and Order police stations, who booked cases under Section 279,336 IPC & 190 (ii) of the MV Act. He said that motorists were not allowed to modify or alter the silencers or horns provided by the company. He said that the police would also take strict action against the mechanics who are committing such offences. The special drive would continue, he added.