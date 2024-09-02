65% of bars in Visakhapatnam lack fire safety certification, say police after simultaneous raids

More than 65% of the city’s 92 bars and restaurants have not obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, indicating that they are not safe from fire hazards, an investigation by the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate of Police revealed.

The police raided 92 bars & restaurants, and pubs in the city on Sunday night on the orders of Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi.

A total of 450 policemen were formed into 92 teams and raids were conducted.

To analyse overall condition of bars in the city, the police verified the condition of bars on various parameters.

An analytical report released by the city police on Monday indicated that out of 92 bars and pubs searched in the city, 60 bars (65%) did not have an NOC from the Fire Department. It turns out that these bars do not comply with fire safety norms.

The police found that 54 bars (58%) were violating the rules in the sale of liquor. The liquor is being sold beyond the permitted price in those bars. Surprisingly, no complaints or comments were received from the customers at the bars during the raids on the issue, police said.

Eight bars found to be using domestic LPG cylinders in the kitchens instead of commercial LPG cylinders. Five bars do not have food licence certificate from the authorities concerned. Six bars do not have trade licences.

“Notably, 33 bars do not have parking facilities for customers’ vehicles. The visitors are parking their vehicles on roads and open spaces near the bar. This is a serious issue,” said an official who was part of the team.

Speaking to The Hindu, PM Palem Sub-Inspector K. Suresh Kumar said that the teams have been asked to conduct random checks at various locations, which do not come under their own police station limits where they work. “For example, I came from PM Palem Police Station, but was asked to check the bars at RK Beach,” he said.

The teams also verified the licence issued by the Excise & Prohibition Department, child labourers, who are not supposed to work in bars, condition of CCTV footages, backup of footage, sale of illegal liquor, running of brothel, gambling and drugs among other issues.

The Police Commissioner informed the public to contact him through phone number 7995095799 without any hesitation if they come across any issue at any place including bars. He said the police will protect their identity.