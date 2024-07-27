GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

65 diarrhoea cases reported under GVMC limits in this rainy season, say officials

Special surveillance system is in place and people are alerted to take measures to prevent seasonal diseases, they say

Published - July 27, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 65 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from June 1 to Saturday (July 27) in Visakhapatnam district including the areas of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during the current southwest monsoon season, Visakhapatnam district medical and health officials said.

Diarrhoea is one of the main diseases that occur during the rainy season, so the authorities have set up a special surveillance system and are alerting people to take measures to prevent seasonal diseases.

“If more than six cases of diarrhoea are reported in any particular area of a village or city, we call it an ‘outbreak’ of the disease. We will immediately send our emergency team to the area for further action. We have had no such `outbreak’ so far, but 65 sporadic cases of diarrhoea have been reported this rainy season,” District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeswara Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

Dr. Rao further said that 294 dengue cases have been reported in the district till July 27 this year, compared to 494 cases in the same period last year due to surveillance and more testing. “Dengue and malaria are also summer and rainy season cases, but these two diseases are at their peak especially in July and August. So, people should take special care and keep their surroundings clean. There are sensitive areas in the city like Kobbarithota near Jagadamba Centre where these diseases are more prevalent. I visited Dondaparthi area in the city on Friday to join our team of staff on the ground,” Dr. Rao said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.