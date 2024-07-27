65 diarrhoea cases reported under GVMC limits in this rainy season, say officials

A total of 65 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from June 1 to Saturday (July 27) in Visakhapatnam district including the areas of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) during the current southwest monsoon season, Visakhapatnam district medical and health officials said.

Diarrhoea is one of the main diseases that occur during the rainy season, so the authorities have set up a special surveillance system and are alerting people to take measures to prevent seasonal diseases.

“If more than six cases of diarrhoea are reported in any particular area of a village or city, we call it an ‘outbreak’ of the disease. We will immediately send our emergency team to the area for further action. We have had no such `outbreak’ so far, but 65 sporadic cases of diarrhoea have been reported this rainy season,” District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeswara Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

Dr. Rao further said that 294 dengue cases have been reported in the district till July 27 this year, compared to 494 cases in the same period last year due to surveillance and more testing. “Dengue and malaria are also summer and rainy season cases, but these two diseases are at their peak especially in July and August. So, people should take special care and keep their surroundings clean. There are sensitive areas in the city like Kobbarithota near Jagadamba Centre where these diseases are more prevalent. I visited Dondaparthi area in the city on Friday to join our team of staff on the ground,” Dr. Rao said.