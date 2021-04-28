Visakhapatnam

642 medical personnel recruited in district: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that as many as 642 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were recruited till date in the district keeping in view the need amid increase in COVID-19 cases. He said that an admissions committee with four professors from Andhra Medical College (AMC) was appointed in the district to provide support to patients with comorbidities. The Collector was speaking to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference which was organised from Tadepalli.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the 104 service is running in the district with 25 staff members working in three shifts to provide help to the people amid COVID-19 surge. “To increase testing in the district, we have started mobile sample collection team,” he informed Mr. Jagan.

The district has 22 government and 39 private hospitals offering medical services with 6,938 beds. COVID-19 Care Centres were set up which could accommodate over 3,000 patients, he said, adding that the district has received 2,700 doses of Remdesvir injections.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, District Medical & Health Officer P. Suryanarayana and others were present.

